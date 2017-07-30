Getty Image

We know what it will take to land Kyrie Irving from the Cavaliers, as reports have come out that Cleveland is requesting a hefty price from inquirers for their star point guard. Cleveland is reportedly asking for something akin to the package the Nuggets got in return for Carmelo Anthony back in 2011, which requires a team to give up a mixture of young assets on rookie deals, future draft picks, and win-now veterans.

There aren’t an awful lot of teams that seem to have the ammunition to bring all three of those, and, as of now, none of those organizations that can are ready to meet the Cavs’ price. The Suns are among the teams that have the ability to piece together an intriguing offer for Irving, and while two of the three requirements Cleveland has set forth for acquiring Irving can be pretty easily met by Phoenix, they’re less than enthusiastic about parting ways with one of their young, budding stars (at least, they hope they’ll become stars).

According to Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon, the Suns continue to refuse to put either Devin Booker or Josh Jackson into a trade package, which most assume will include Eric Bledsoe and a future first-round pick — possibly the 2018 Heat pick.