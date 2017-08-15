Getty Image

The Cavaliers’ offseason may not have been especially productive in terms of pulling them closer to the Warriors, but no one could say that it hasn’t been eventful. Cleveland has dealt with as much drama as any team in the league this summer between rumors LeBron James could leave next summer, the departure of general manager David Griffin, failed attempts at trading for a star, and the sudden trade request from star point guard Kyrie Irving.

James’ looming free agency and Irving’s trade request both weigh heavily on the organization as it inches ever closer to training camp in what could be the final season of contention for this core group, and both will have an impact on the other. The original idea of the Cavs in trading Irving was to land a starting caliber veteran, a strong young asset on a rookie deal, and a future draft pick, but after failing to get any traction on a deal getting that much in return, their demands have apparently shifted, in part due to fear that James could leave.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday morning that the Cavs had now shifted focus in Irving trade talks to ensuring they acquire a strong young player and future assets, because of fear that James could leave them with nothing. On The Russillo Show on ESPN Radio, Woj expounded on what was driving the Cavs and how they were trying to learn from the misfortune of others that have seen stars walk.