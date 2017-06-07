LaVar Ball Wasn’t Allowed At Lonzo Ball’s Lakers Workout, But He Could Come To Dinner

06.07.17 5 hours ago

Getty Image

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton joined Jim Rome’s radio program on Tuesday and would it surprise you to hear that Rome asked Walton about Lonzo Ball and his father, LaVar?

Rome asked Walton about the UCLA prospect expected to go second overall at the NBA Draft in a few weeks. That means they spoke about his father, LaVar, and his general orbit around his son.

Walton spoke about the evaluation process before Lonzo had his workout with the Lakers on Wednesday. He also said LaVar Ball wouldn’t be attending the workout, though he could come by for dinner afterward.

TAGSJIM ROMElavar ballLonzo BallLUKE WALTON

