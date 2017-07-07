Getty Image

LaVar Ball and Joel Embiid are officially feuding. The father of Lonzo Ball has called out Embiid, The Process responded with a simple profane video and Ball has now responded again in a TMZ video where he called Embiid “small change” and said he wasn’t “intelligent.”

Because it’s July and there is no basketball to be had, Ball and Embiid are going back and forth over a few tweets Embiid sent out on the night of the NBA Draft. It’s all fairly referential, but Embiid mimicked a tweet his teammate Ben Simmons’ sister sent out earlier in the season.

Olivia Simmons said she wanted her brother to dunk “so hard” on Ball that LaVar would get on the court to defend his son, a line Embiid parroted on draft night when Simmons himself tweeted about Lonzo getting picked second overall by the Los Angeles Lakers.