ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Crushed LaVar’s Decision To Pull LiAngelo Ball Out Of UCLA

#NBA Jumpstart #ESPN
12.04.17 58 mins ago

Getty Image

LaVar Ball has decided UCLA is no longer the right spot for a Big Baller like his son LiAngelo, pulling him out of school with the idea of preparing LiAngelo for the upcoming NBA Draft citing his displeasure with the indefinite suspension LiAngelo found himself with after shoplifting in China.

This is a familiar path for the Ball family, as he has done the same with his youngest son, LaMelo, pulling him out of Chino Hills High School to go the homeschool route until he’s ready to go to college (or play international ball). There’s one major difference between the two situations. LaMelo is a prized recruit in the Class of 2019 with a legitimate chance, pending development and physical growth, to join his oldest brother Lonzo in the NBA. LiAngelo, is not.

The middle Ball brother was never the prospect Lonzo was or LaMelo is, but LaVar is determined to try and create some draft buzz around him. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is having none of it. While ESPN may be one of the chief mouthpieces for LaVar to speak things into existence, the top newsbreaker in the NBA had enough on Monday evening and decided to hit LiAngelo (and LaVar) with the cold truth on Twitter.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#ESPN
TAGSESPNlavar ballliangelo ballNBA Jumpstart

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP