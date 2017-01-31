Much has been made of LeBron James’ public exhortations for the Cavaliers to bring in “more bodies” to help Cleveland repeat as NBA champions as they struggled through January. It’s gotten so bad that Charles Barkley’s usual back-in-my-day shtick set LeBron off something fierce.
But another NBA media personality weighed in, and this time it’s Bill Simmons coming down firmly on Barkley’s side. From his podcast on January 27th, starting at around the 8:40 mark:
“I gotta say something about LeBron, who I think is the third-greatest NBA player of all time and is putting together the most incredible start-to-finish basketball career I’ve ever seen. Stop being such a baby. Just stop. You have Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love on your team. Your owner traded for Channing Frye and Kyle Korver. Your owner completely overpaid J.R. Smith. Your owner gave Tristan Thompson, like, an $80 million deal. You have nine, above average rotation guys at worst on your team and I’m including Richard Jefferson who’s, like, a nice ninth guy on a playoff team. You can’t be like, ‘[crying noise] I need help [crying noise]’. It’s like, shut up. You guys had bad luck, stop b*tching about it.”
Matthew, which part of what Simmons said was incorrect?