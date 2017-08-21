Getty Image

You can try your best, but LeBron James will not bite on questions about his upcoming free agency decision. While other players around the league might be willing to give their take on James’ future, he’s not in the business of discussing it.

Blake Griffin made headlines over the weekend when he offered his thoughts on what James will do next July of the “View from the Cheap Seats” podcast, noting that he has no actual information and is just speculating like the rest of us. Griffin said he didn’t think James would be coming to Los Angeles next summer to join either the Lakers or the Clippers and his feeling was that something was “brewing” between James and the banana boat crew, who all can be free agents in 2018.

Griffin also said he thought it was actually more likely James went to New York than L.A. That little nugget got an especially large amount of play, even though Griffin, again, had couched it hard that he was just guessing and offering his thoughts. It didn’t take long for that answer to get back around to James in the form of a question from a TMZ reporter, and James unsurprisingly Eurostepped his way around the question like one would expect him to.