After Charles Oakley’s incident with the Knicks that led to him getting arrested, LeBron James was one of the first NBA players to publicly offer support. LeBron and Oakley are friends, and after everything went down, LeBron stuck up for his fellow native of Northeast Ohio by posting a picture to his Instagram.

On Thursday, LeBron took his support to the next level after Cleveland lost to Oklahoma City, 118-109. During his postgame press availability, King James offered up a short statement about the team and then threw in this about Oakley: