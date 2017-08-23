LeBron James Wants Cavaliers Fans To Celebrate Kyrie Irving After He Was Traded To Boston

08.22.17

The relationship between Kyrie Irving and LeBron James has been in the spotlight this summer after it was revealed that Irving requested a trade from Cleveland in an attempt to escape James’ shadow. That finally happened on Tuesday night, as the Cavs sent Irving to Boston in exchange for Isaiah Thomas and other pieces.

A few hours after the deal went down, James took to Twitter to express his thoughts on Irving. While he’s seemingly taken a shot or two at Irving on social media this summer, James sent a message to Cleveland fans: Be thankful for the fact that Kyrie Irving played on our team.

