Getty Image

LeBron James is the king of the NBA (and New York, if you ask him) on the court, but he’s also the king of subtle shots and coded messages. Every LeBron post on Instagram or Twitter seems to have some kind of underlying message, with even the vaguest posts creating incredible amounts of discussion and controversy.

His social media posts and his quotes to the national media are calculated, and he’s never afraid to send a couple parting shots at a former teammate with whom he’s had a falling out with. This offseason, that meant lots of subtle shots fired back and forth between he and Kyrie Irving, who requested a trade that was granted, sending him to Boston.

Since then, James and Irving have made weird social media posts possibly (likely) referencing each other. They have spoken highly of each other publicly in press conferences, but there have been not-so-subtle hints that neither was pleased with the other and how everything went down in Cleveland. From LeBron constantly referring to him as “the kid” at media day to Kyrie praising being in Boston and a place where ball movement is paramount, it’s not hard to see the strain on that relationship.