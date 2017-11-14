LeBron James Swiped At Kyrie Irving’s Passing When Praising Isaiah Thomas

#LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers #Boston Celtics
11.14.17 16 mins ago

Getty Image

LeBron James is the king of the NBA (and New York, if you ask him) on the court, but he’s also the king of subtle shots and coded messages. Every LeBron post on Instagram or Twitter seems to have some kind of underlying message, with even the vaguest posts creating incredible amounts of discussion and controversy.

His social media posts and his quotes to the national media are calculated, and he’s never afraid to send a couple parting shots at a former teammate with whom he’s had a falling out with. This offseason, that meant lots of subtle shots fired back and forth between he and Kyrie Irving, who requested a trade that was granted, sending him to Boston.

Since then, James and Irving have made weird social media posts possibly (likely) referencing each other. They have spoken highly of each other publicly in press conferences, but there have been not-so-subtle hints that neither was pleased with the other and how everything went down in Cleveland. From LeBron constantly referring to him as “the kid” at media day to Kyrie praising being in Boston and a place where ball movement is paramount, it’s not hard to see the strain on that relationship.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSISAIAH THOMASKYRIE IRVINGLeBron James

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP