The eyes of the nation have been on Charlottesville over the last day, as a group of white supremacists marched through the campus of the University of Virginia on Friday night. During a counter-protest on Saturday, a state of emergency was declared and at least 15 people were injured after a car was driven into a crowd of counter-protesters. The driver of the car has reportedly been arrested.
A statement by Donald Trump in response to the scene didn’t seem to condemn the actions of the white nationalists, which led to LeBron James taking to Twitter to express his frustration with the President of the United States. LeBron particularly called out Trump’s “Make America Great Again” rhetoric.
It was assumed when MAGA came out, it was people wishing for a time that didn’t exist, like the fairy-tale 50s. Turns out it’s wishing for a time that certainly did exist, the real-life 50s when the whites had all the power. As sad as it is that it took this long for a lot of people to see it, maybe this will be the turning point in stopping this now that everyone sees what it really is.
