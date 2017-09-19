LeBron James Is So Valuable He Somehow Makes The Cavs Franchise Lose Money

#Oklahoma City Thunder #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
09.19.17 32 mins ago

LeBron James is the most important player in the NBA for a wide variety of reasons. He’s an international sports star in a way few American athletes are. His social awareness makes him an important political voice. And his expanding entertainment empire and acting experience means he’s going to be in the public spotlight long after his playing days are over.

But he’s also so valuable as an NBA player that he’s costing the team he plays for in a direct financial sense. James makes himself and the Cavaliers so much money playing in Cleveland that the Cavs reportedly operate at a net loss.

ESPN reported on Tuesday that nearly half of NBA franchises operate at a loss before revenue sharing. And even after revenue sharing and luxury tax payments, LeBron’s Cleveland Cavaliers are one of nine teams that finished in the red in 2016.

It’s all part of a complicated equation that involves the ever-shifting requirements of revenue sharing, which gives money from national television deals and other revenue streams to smaller, less-profitable teams if they are struggling to turn a profit.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDAN GILBERTLeBron JamesOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERrevenue sharing

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 6 hours ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 4 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP