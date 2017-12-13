Getty Image

LiAngelo Ball thanking Donald Trump for his involvement in getting him out of legal hot water in China caused some controversy. It had nothing to do with the middle Ball child, but instead, it stemmed from the fact that his father, LaVar, refused to thank the President of the United States for his involvement.

The saga included Trump tweeting that he should have left the trio of arrested UCLA players in jail because of Ball’s refusal to thank him, and shortly after, the founder of Big Baller Brand went onto CNN to discuss the ordeal.

It was patently absurd, and as it turns out, LiAngelo didn’t want to thank the president for his involvement, either. LaVar and LiAngelo appeared on the New York City-based radio show The Breakfast Club and Lithuania’s newest professional basketball player claimed UCLA made him thank Trump.