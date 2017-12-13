LiAngelo Ball thanking Donald Trump for his involvement in getting him out of legal hot water in China caused some controversy. It had nothing to do with the middle Ball child, but instead, it stemmed from the fact that his father, LaVar, refused to thank the President of the United States for his involvement.
The saga included Trump tweeting that he should have left the trio of arrested UCLA players in jail because of Ball’s refusal to thank him, and shortly after, the founder of Big Baller Brand went onto CNN to discuss the ordeal.
It was patently absurd, and as it turns out, LiAngelo didn’t want to thank the president for his involvement, either. LaVar and LiAngelo appeared on the New York City-based radio show The Breakfast Club and Lithuania’s newest professional basketball player claimed UCLA made him thank Trump.
Have fun in Lithuania…
Lol pretty much
Tad Trickler is this your mugshot??
[mugshots.com]
Get used to hearing this phrase: “Ar ne tu esi makšties dušas, kuris pavogė daiktus Kinijoje?” (apparently, the term “douchebag” is a colloquial thing that doesn’t translate well, so the term “vaginal shower” will have to suffice.)
so in other words he’s a follower that does whatever people tell him to. That’s a small baller, right there.