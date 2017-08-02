Lonzo Ball’s Unique Jumper Will Be Featured In NBA 2K18

08.02.17 1 hour ago

NBA 2K18

Lonzo Ball is a unique NBA talent and his video game likeness will match that individuality when NBA 2K18 drops later this year. 2K Sports announced on Wednesday that it would be including some very lifelike player characteristics to its game, including with Ball’s Los Angeles Lakers player.

On Tuesday, some rookie player ratings including Lonzo Ball and Markelle Fultz, the top two picks in this spring’s NBA Draft, were dropped. But Lonzo having his own shooting style is a pretty big deal for someone who has yet to play in the NBA.

