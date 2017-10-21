Lonzo Ball Bounced Back With A Near Triple-Double After His Patrick Beverley Nightmare

10.21.17 38 mins ago

Lonzo Ball’s first game in the NBA could not have been a worse matchup, as the Lakers’ young point guard had to go up with the league’s foremost antagonizer in Patrick Beverley. The Clippers’ newest addition took it as a personal challenge to welcome the much-heralded rookie to the Association and his goal for the evening was to “get into his ass.”

Beverley succeeded, rattling the Lakers top pick and setting up residence in his head. Ball was in desperate need of a bounce back performance, and the scheduling gods, one night after setting him up for failure, gave him the perfect opportunity for redemption on Friday night.

Ball and the Lakers went up against the Suns in their second game of the season. This is a Suns team that lost by 48 in their opener, giving up 124 points to the Blazers. If there were ever an opportunity for Ball to shine and look like the superstar in the making so many see him as, this was it. To Ball’s credit, he took that chance and shined, with a tremendous performance and put the Lakers on his back down the stretch in a 132-130 win.

Ball finished the game with 29 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists, controlling the game in the way so many felt he could coming into the league. His patience and passing ability in pick-and-roll situations is beyond his years and against a soft Phoenix defense he found his shot and torched the Suns down the stretch. His highlight reel from this game alone ended up being three minutes long.

