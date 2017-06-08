Getty Image

Lonzo Ball went through his first — and potentially only — pre-NBA Draft workout on Wednesday when he visited the Los Angeles Lakers practice facility to audition for the No. 2 overall pick. Ever since the Lakers landed the second pick in the draft back in May’s lottery, everyone has penciled Ball into that slot, and after his Wednesday workout Ball seemed confident that it had gone well and he’d proven himself to the Lakers’ staff on hand.

Ball and his father, LaVar, have been pushing for the Lakers to take the homegrown star from UCLA in the draft for months, and most mock drafts assume the Lakers will do as Lonzo and LaVar desire and select him to run point. There are some roster issues, namely the presence of 2015 No. 2 overall pick D’Angelo Russell, but most have brushed that issue aside as something the Lakers will figure out.

However, the presumed No. 2 pick isn’t a stone cold lock for the Lakers just yet, according to ESPN’s Chad Ford. Ford reported on Thursday that the Lakers are still considering two other options with the second pick, and that the new regime is not nearly as united about Ball being the pick as Mitch Kupchak’s staff had been.