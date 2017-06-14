YouTube

Lonzo Ball is starting to open up as the NBA Draft draws near. The UCLA standout and top prospect in next week’s draft hasn’t said much, especially compared to his father, LaVar. That’s changed in recent days as the rumor mill swirls about his draft status with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ball appeared in a Foot Locker commercial poking fun at his father’s loud public persona and also gave an interview to Fox Sports where he discussed his playing preference when he finally takes the floor this fall. His choice of team won’t surprise you—he’d prefer to play for the Los Angeles Lakers—though he insists that he’ll play anywhere.