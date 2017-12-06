NCAA President Mark Emmert Has A Bad Take About LiAngelo And LaMelo Ball

12.06.17

Getty Image

You may have heard that LaVar Ball has two sons that are not Lonzo Ball, and those rambunctious teens have made some news of their own in recent months.

LiAngelo, in particular, created a bit of an international incident when he was arrested for shoplifting in China during a trip there with the UCLA men’s basketball team. The fallout of that arrest was wide and in hindsight should not have been surprising at all. LaVar Ball started feuding with Donald Trump, and LiAngelo Ball left UCLA and his younger brother, LaMelo, might not attend the school as well.

Part of the reason Ball left UCLA is because of a suspension and that the NCAA would not reinstate him because Big Baller Brand announced a shoe for the middle Ball child. And NCAA president Mark Emmert has also chimed in on amateurism and the feudal system that is college sports, in which all the grownups make lots of money and the athletes are rewarded with experiences and opportunities.

Emmert, of course, says that the goal of a “student athlete” is to be a part of something at your school, not to prepare yourself for a professional career.

