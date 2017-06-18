Philadelphia And Boston Have Reportedly Agreed To A Deal For The No. 1 Pick

06.17.17 31 mins ago 2 Comments

Markelle Fultz is heading to Philly. According to David Aldridge of NBA.com, the rumored deal between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics is all but finalized, as the two teams came to terms on a trade that will send the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft to Philly. The deal will reportedly be finalized on Monday.

TOPICS#NBA Draft 2017
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSMarkelle FultzNBA Draft 2017PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

