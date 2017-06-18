Markelle Fultz is heading to Philly. According to David Aldridge of NBA.com, the rumored deal between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics is all but finalized, as the two teams came to terms on a trade that will send the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft to Philly. The deal will reportedly be finalized on Monday.
Philadelphia And Boston Have Reportedly Agreed To A Deal For The No. 1 Pick
What do they get in return for the #1 though?
3rd pick this yr, Lakers 1st next yr (76ers own) and Kings 1st rd pick 2019 w/protection haven’t said what the protection is.