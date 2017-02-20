Getty Image

The 2017 NBA All-Star Game featured it’s usual amount of defense (almost none) which meant we got plenty of incredible highlights from the offensive end. There were dunks and three-pointers aplenty in New Orleans on Sunday night, as well as a few hilarious moments that came out of the game.

We put together the best of the best from Sunday night at the Smoothie King Center, starting with the hometown hero Anthony Davis’ MVP performance, all the way to the NBA MVP getting posterized.

5. Anthony Davis breaking the All-Star scoring record with 52 in New Orleans

From the opening possession the Western Conference team fed Anthony Davis in his home arena, and he ended up scoring 52 in a tremendous MVP performance. Davis had a ton of dunks in the game, but a the off-the-backboard lob in the fourth quarter to get to 50 was the cherries on top of a phenomenal showing.