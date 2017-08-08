Nick Young May Have Taken A Shot At D’Angelo Russell With This ‘Snitch’ Shirt

#Nick Young #Golden State Warriors #LA Lakers
08.07.17 37 mins ago

Getty Image

Nick Young has seemingly enjoyed himself thoroughly this summer and with good reason. The veteran swingman is now a member of the best basketball team on the planet in the Golden State Warriors and, over the last few months, Swaggy P made waves at the Drew League with his play and conquered a crippling fear of dolphins.

However, it appears Young might be stuck in the past in one regard, as he rocked a shirt in Los Angeles over the weekend that featured the words “You Snitch” for all to see. That might not have been a big deal in a vacuum, but Young’s choice in fashion was captured on the Warriors’ official Snapchat account.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nick Young#Golden State Warriors#LA Lakers
TAGSD'Angelo RussellGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSLA LAKERSNICK YOUNG

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 days ago
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 3 days ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 6 days ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 week ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP