Getty Image

Nick Young has seemingly enjoyed himself thoroughly this summer and with good reason. The veteran swingman is now a member of the best basketball team on the planet in the Golden State Warriors and, over the last few months, Swaggy P made waves at the Drew League with his play and conquered a crippling fear of dolphins.

However, it appears Young might be stuck in the past in one regard, as he rocked a shirt in Los Angeles over the weekend that featured the words “You Snitch” for all to see. That might not have been a big deal in a vacuum, but Young’s choice in fashion was captured on the Warriors’ official Snapchat account.