The Pacers’ Paul George problem just got significantly larger. Indiana’s lone superstar has reportedly told the team that he will be leaving the organization next year in free agency, according to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

George’s desire to go home and join the Lakers has been a poorly kept secret around the league for some time now and those rumors only got more steam when he became part of trade talks at this past deadline. Woj reports that George let the Pacers know that he plans on opting out and signing elsewhere next summer, likely with the Lakers.