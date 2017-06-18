The Pacers’ Paul George problem just got significantly larger. Indiana’s lone superstar has reportedly told the team that he will be leaving the organization next year in free agency, according to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
George’s desire to go home and join the Lakers has been a poorly kept secret around the league for some time now and those rumors only got more steam when he became part of trade talks at this past deadline. Woj reports that George let the Pacers know that he plans on opting out and signing elsewhere next summer, likely with the Lakers.
George hasn’t requested a trade before he can opt out of his 2018-19 contract, but did have his agent, Aaron Mintz, tell new Indiana president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard that he wanted to be forthright on his plans and spare the franchise any confusion about his intentions, league sources told The Vertical.
Join The Discussion: Log In With