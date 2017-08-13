Getty Image

One of the deals that seems to make the most sense for Kyrie Irving involves sending him to Phoenix in exchange for a package that includes rookie wing Josh Jackson. There would be a few other pieces involved — someone like Eric Bledsoe, along with a draft pick or two, makes sense — but Jackson is the kind of young player with immense upside who could make it worth the Cavaliers’ while to trade Irving.

The issue has been that Phoenix really doesn’t want to move Jackson because of his considerable potential and concerns about whether Irving would sign long term when he hits free agency in 2019. There have been a few reports that he’s off-limits in a deal between the two sides, and even Jackson thinks it’s not going to happen.