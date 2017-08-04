One Notable ESPN Reporter Says That Kyrie Irving Might End Up In Miami

#Miami Heat
08.04.17 19 mins ago

Getty Image

Kyrie Irving is still on the trading block for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and though the Phoenix Suns may have emerged as a likely trade partner for the point guard, one ESPN reporter seems to think the Miami Heat could be a dark horse candidate to land Irving.

Ramona Shelburne joined the B/R Mag Show from Bleacher Report and spoke to Dave Schiling about the NBA offseason. They almost immediately broached the topic of Kyrie Irving and his trade request out of Cleveland. And while Shelburne would “love” to see him end up with the New York Knicks and thinks the “best” place for Irving would be Minnesota, she suggested that the Miami Heat might be the inevitable destination for the point guard.

“The team that I just keep thinking ends up with him is Miami because one — I know Pat Reilly is itching to get another star down there,” Shelburne said. “I don’t know how else to put it. It’s an informed take.”

TOPICS#Miami Heat
TAGSKYRIE IRVINGMIAMI HEATRamona Shelburne

