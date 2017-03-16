Lakers VS Celtics-Which is The Greatest NBA Franchise

Ray Allen Offered His Totally Unbiased Pick For MVP

03.15.17

The MVP race has been heating up the past few weeks. For most of the season, Russell Westbrook and his once-in-a-lifetime statistical feats have been neck-and-neck with James Harden and his equally-outlandish numbers. But other players have joined the fray recently as well. Kawhi Leonard threw his hat in the ring last week when he used his dominant two-way powers to single-handedly seal a win over the Rockets.

Everyone has their own criteria for what makes an MVP, some more rational than others (we’re looking at you, Mark Cuban), and there’s always a certain amount of subjectivity that creeps in. So it wasn’t that surprising when Celtics legend Ray Allen revealed his choice for the Maurice Podoloff trophy during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday.

