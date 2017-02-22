Getty Image

With the NBA trade deadline a day away, rumors are flying around about potential trades. Two rumors that have been floated involving big name players and teams are the Celtics pursuit of Bulls star swingman Jimmy Butler and the Knicks and Timberwolves being engaged in talks to reunite Derrick Rose with his former Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau in Minnesota.

The NBA trade deadline and NBA free agency isn’t just about trying to parse through rumors to figure out which ones are legit, which are agents or teams blowing smoke to create leverage and which ones are flat out made up. In the year of our lord 2017, it also means we have to try and interpret cryptic posts and changes made on social media by players.

Isaiah Thomas knows this better than anyone, and he’s been having fun with the Celtics being in the middle of rumors about acquiring Jimmy Butler. Earlier in the week, Thomas simply tweeted the eyes emoji, and on Wednesday, he was at it again with an hourglass emoji.