Isaiah Thomas And Ricky Rubio Have Everyone Reading The Twitter Tea Leaves

02.22.17 40 mins ago

Getty Image

With the NBA trade deadline a day away, rumors are flying around about potential trades. Two rumors that have been floated involving big name players and teams are the Celtics pursuit of Bulls star swingman Jimmy Butler and the Knicks and Timberwolves being engaged in talks to reunite Derrick Rose with his former Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau in Minnesota.

The NBA trade deadline and NBA free agency isn’t just about trying to parse through rumors to figure out which ones are legit, which are agents or teams blowing smoke to create leverage and which ones are flat out made up. In the year of our lord 2017, it also means we have to try and interpret cryptic posts and changes made on social media by players.

Isaiah Thomas knows this better than anyone, and he’s been having fun with the Celtics being in the middle of rumors about acquiring Jimmy Butler. Earlier in the week, Thomas simply tweeted the eyes emoji, and on Wednesday, he was at it again with an hourglass emoji.

TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCHICAGO BULLSISAIAH THOMASNBA trade deadlinenba trade rumorsNEW YORK KNICKSRICKY RUBIO

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP