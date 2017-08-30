Getty Image

On Tuesday, the good folks at NBA 2K18 released their ranking of the top 10 small forwards in the league and, for the most part, it was business as usual. LeBron James and Kevin Durant topped the list to the surprise of exactly no one, and names like Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokoumpo, and Paul George were also prominently listed.

However, one veteran small forward wasn’t exactly pleased with his omission from the list: Rudy Gay. The San Antonio Spurs wing made his gripe known on Twitter.