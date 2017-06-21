The Kings Turned Down A Lottery Pick Swap With The Lakers, Denying L.A. Paul George

#NBA Draft 2017
06.20.17 47 mins ago

Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers appear to be working really hard in an attempt to get Paul George sometime in the near future. Earlier on Tuesday, the team decided to ship D’Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov’s unfavorable contract to Brooklyn in exchange for Brook Lopez’s expiring deal and a late first round pick in this year’s draft.

As it turns out, that wasn’t the only draft-related move the Lakers looked to make on Tuesday. Los Angeles reportedly got in touch with Sacramento about a move that would center around the Kings sending picks number five and 10 to the Lakers in exchange for the No. 2 selection this Thursday.

It would have been a monster deal, especially because this would almost certainly destroy the Lakers’ chances of drafting UCLA guard Lonzo Ball. But as it turns out, this would have only been part one of a two-part plan to use the No. 2 pick as a way to acquire George. As Aldridge reports, though, this didn’t work out, because the Kings shot Los Angeles down.

TOPICS#NBA Draft 2017
TAGSLOS ANGELES LAKERSNBA Draft 2017PAUL GEORGESACRAMENTO KINGS

