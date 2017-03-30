Getty Image

The Knicks are bad. This may come as a shock to you if you have not watched NBA basketball since the 1990s, but it’s true. The Knicks are bad and have been for years, despite Phil Jackson and his championship pedigree taking over as the President of Basketball Operations in 2014.

Jackson was supposed to be the savior of the Knicks and build a championship contender, but instead he built an ill-fitting roster around Carmelo Anthony. Then, finally realizing this wasn’t working, tried to run Anthony out of town at this year’s trade deadline but failed because Anthony has a full no-trade clause that – this is always my favorite part – Jackson gave to him.

For a long time, Jackson was the NBA’s Teflon Don. He has 11 championship rings, which made him immune to criticism. Well, that was as a coach, but as an executive he’s fair game, even for his former players.

Scottie Pippen joined Rachel Nichols on ESPN’s “The Jump” on Thursday, and when the topic of the Knicks being eliminated from the playoffs came up, he had no problems blaming the Knicks problems squarely on the coach that guided his Bulls to six NBA titles.