Steph Curry Was Probably The Last To Learn About The Carmelo Anthony Trade

09.24.17 2 hours ago

Steph Curry had himself a Saturday this weekend, so it’s easy to understand why he missed some other important NBA news. Curry was busy getting called out by the president on Twitter and dealing with the fallout of officially being uninvited to visit the White House to celebrate the Golden State Warriors recent NBA championship.

Curry said he woke up to texts from 30 or so friends and had to get ready to speak to the media about Trump’s comments at the Warriors’ facility on Saturday, so news that Carmelo Anthony was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder was not something he got to react to like the rest of the NBA world.

Curry told reporters on Saturday that it took him a bit of time to catch up to the big news, which bolstered the rival Thunder in a big way. The Undefeated reported Curry’s thoughts about the Melo trade, which admittedly got lost in the fray of Saturday’s Trump show.

