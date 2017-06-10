@cjzero on Twitter

Fresh off Golden State‘s first loss of the 2017 postseason, Stephen Curry was asked a lot of tough questions. Who knew the toughest one of them all would be about fake pooping?

Curry was again asked about his habit of squatting on the court after the Warriors’ blowout loss in Game 4, their first of the playoffs after a 15-0 start. But the most awkward exchange was not about Cleveland’s 49-point first quarter or the chippy nature of the game, but rather what Curry did while Draymond Green and Warriors coach Steve Kerr were arguing about technical fouls.

Curry appeared to taunt the Cavaliers in Game 3 by stopping to squat on the floor and … I don’t know man maybe poop on it? It came in a big moment in the game — a Kevin Durant 3-pointer that gave the Warriors the lead with less than a minute to play.

It was noticed by enough people that he was later asked about it, though he said he didn’t remember what he was doing at the time. Either way, people were on the lookout for Squatting Curry in Game 4, and it seems he appeared to do it again to some.



A reporter asked him about a sequence where Draymond Green appeared to get his second technical foul of the game, only to learn after a delay that Green’s first technical foul was awarded to Kerr earlier in the game.

Steph gets asked about squatting and the whole exchange is hilarious pic.twitter.com/jPZgkBRJ3P — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) June 10, 2017

Problem is, Curry was not in the mood to field questions about it.

Are you serious right now?” Curry asked after the incident was addressed. “Come on now man. This is crazy.”

“You gotta be better,” said Durant, who was at the interview table with Curry on Friday night.

“I really don’t have an answer for that,” Curry continued. “That’s the craziest thing I’ve ever heard.”