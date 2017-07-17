Getty Image

Stephon Marbury played in the NBA for 13 seasons, produced a (very) famous shoe, and now has an epic documentary detailing his exploits in the Chinese Basketball Association. In other words, Marbury has experienced some things — good and bad — during his time as a professional athlete, which makes for fantastic storytelling at times.

That type of background information was on full display in a recent interview with Wallace Matthews of Complex Sports and, while the entire thing is definitely worth a read in itself, Marbury’s recounting of his dealings with Larry Brown really stands out. Brown spent one uneventful season as the head coach of the New York Knicks during Marbury’s tenure but, before that, the two got off to a bad start with the 2004 Olympic team.