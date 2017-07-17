We Miss Kevin Durant's Old Twitter Feed

Stephon Marbury’s One Word To Describe Playing For Larry Brown On The Knicks Was ‘Misery’

#New York Knicks
07.17.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Stephon Marbury played in the NBA for 13 seasons, produced a (very) famous shoe, and now has an epic documentary detailing his exploits in the Chinese Basketball Association. In other words, Marbury has experienced some things — good and bad — during his time as a professional athlete, which makes for fantastic storytelling at times.

That type of background information was on full display in a recent interview with Wallace Matthews of Complex Sports and, while the entire thing is definitely worth a read in itself, Marbury’s recounting of his dealings with Larry Brown really stands out. Brown spent one uneventful season as the head coach of the New York Knicks during Marbury’s tenure but, before that, the two got off to a bad start with the 2004 Olympic team.

Marbury says that on the first day of Olympics practice, Brown asked his players—a group that included LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Tim Duncan and Allen Iverson—to state their goals for the tournament.

“By the time he got to me, everything was said that needed to be said,’’ Marbury says. “So I said, ‘Let’s also not forget that we need to have fun.’ And Larry goes, ‘Huh. Listen to this guy, talking about having fun!’’’

Marbury was stung and embarrassed by Brown’s condescension. He calls the Olympic experience, “The worst 38 days of my life.’’

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks
TAGSLarry BrownNEW YORK KNICKSSTEPHON MARBURY

Make The Most Of Summer '17

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 9 hours ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 12 hours ago 9 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 1 day ago 35 Comments
Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 4 days ago 11 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP