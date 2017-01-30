Steve Kerr gives his candid thoughts on the Muslim Ban. pic.twitter.com/ex1CI7Ob3d — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 30, 2017

Donald Trump’s executive order banning travelers from certain countries from entering the United States has created outrage and controversy around the nation, sparking protests at numerous airports and leading to athletes and people in the sports world speaking out against the ban.

Michael Bradley, the captain of the United States Men’s Soccer Team, said he was “sad and embarrassed” by the ban on Instagram, while NBA players wondered how the ban would affect the league. And now Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has weighed in.

Kerr spoke to the media on Sunday night and did not hold back when asked about his thoughts on the ban.

I would just say as someone whose family member was a victim of terrorism, having lost my father. If we’re trying to combat terrorism by banishing people from coming into this country, we’re really going against the principles of what this country’s about and creating fear. It’s the wrong way to go about it. If anything we could be breeding anger and terror. So I’m completely against everything that’s happening and it’s shocking. I think it’s a horrible idea and I feel for all the people that are affected. Families are being torn apart and I worry in the big picture what this means for the security of the world. It’s going about it completely opposite. You want to solve terror, you want to solve crime. This is not the way to do it.

Kerr speaks from a very personal place on the matter as his father was killed in Lebanon while the president of the American University in Beirut in an act of terrorism in 1984. Kerr has never been afraid to speak out about political or social issues, but it’s clear that this issue in particular brings out a range of emotions from sadness to anger.