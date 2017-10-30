Steve Kerr Doesn’t Understand Draymond Green Being Fined $25,000 For ‘Getting Attacked’

Draymond Green was not happy when he was ejected for the altercation with Bradley Beal on Friday night when he and the Wizards’ star shooting guard got locked up and ended up wrestling on the ground on the baseline. The incident was certainly instigated by Beal, who hit Green in the head while battling for a rebound, leading to the fracas.

On Sunday, the NBA handed down fines and suspensions for the incident, with none of the major players earning suspensions — Markieff Morris and Carrick Felix got one game suspensions for leaving the bench area. Beal was hit with a $50,000 fine and Kelly Oubre Jr. was fined $15,000 for jumping into it with aggression and throwing an apparent punch that clipped teammate John Wall.

For his part in “continuing” the altercation, Green was slapped with a $25,000 fine. He will undoubtedly be upset about the fine, as is his coach Steve Kerr, who questioned why he was fined prior to the Warriors’ matchup with the Pistons on Sunday.

