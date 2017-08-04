The Suns Appear Willing To Trade Eric Bledsoe To The Cavs For Kyrie Irving

#Cleveland Cavaliers
08.04.17 53 mins ago

Getty Image

Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman described the Kyrie Irving situation as “fluid” in a press conference last week, but lately it seems all the fluid is moving in the direction of the Phoenix Suns. While 20 or so teams inquired about Irving when they learned he was on the market, one-by-one As other teams find reasons not to acquire Irving, the Suns are sifting through their assets and working their way to a deal.

Darren Wolfson of ESPN 1500 radio reported Thursday that the Suns are indeed getting closer to a move for Kyrie Irving. In fact, they’ve narrowed down Eric Bledsoe as a potential piece in the deal.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSEric BledsoeKYRIE IRVINGPHOENIX SUNS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 3 days ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 4 days ago 12 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 week ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP