Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman described the Kyrie Irving situation as “fluid” in a press conference last week, but lately it seems all the fluid is moving in the direction of the Phoenix Suns. While 20 or so teams inquired about Irving when they learned he was on the market, one-by-one As other teams find reasons not to acquire Irving, the Suns are sifting through their assets and working their way to a deal.

Darren Wolfson of ESPN 1500 radio reported Thursday that the Suns are indeed getting closer to a move for Kyrie Irving. In fact, they’ve narrowed down Eric Bledsoe as a potential piece in the deal.