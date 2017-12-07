Getty Image

Despite the fact that the Cleveland Cavaliers have been decimated by injuries to top-end rotation players like Isaiah Thomas, Iman Shumpert, and Tristan Thompson, to go along with Derrick Rose’s “self-imposed exile” from the team as he battles an ankle issue, the Cavs are riding a league-best 12-game win streak.

LeBron James is playing some of the best basketball of his career, which is really just 80% of what he’s capable of, according to King James himself, as he once again has himself firmly in the MVP race. The Cavaliers were 5-7 before winning their last 12, and whatever early-season struggles they were going through in October are clearly in the rearview mirror now.

The good news is both Isaiah Thomas and Tristan Thompson are nearing their returns to the Cavaliers lineup. Thomas is so close that James is playing NBA 2K18 to determine how the Cavaliers should use him once he’s medically cleared.

Thompson is essentially day-to-day at this point as he continues to recover from a left calf strain. Before Wednesday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings, head coach Tyronn Lue told Cleveland.com that he’s “not sure how he’s [Thompson] going to feel after today when he got done working out, so just trying to get a gauge on how he feels today, if there’s any soreness or pain or anything and go from there.”