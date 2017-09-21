Getty Image

The Summer of KD took a turn for the worse this week when the star made the odd decision to fire back at someone on Twitter by bashing his former team, the Thunder, and coach, Billy Donovan. Durant admitted to and apologized for sending the tweets, saying he was playing around and simply took things too far, calling it “idiotic” and “childish.”

However, the damage was done and questions remain about whether one of the NBA’s top superstars has a secret account that he uses to cape for himself — something he denies, but it’s hard to know what to believe right now. Unsurprisingly, the comments from Durant didn’t sit well with his former Thunder teammates.

Enes Kanter took to Twitter to call the Thunder a “family” after Durant’s admission, and elaborated further on how he finds it “sad” that Durant has nothing better to do than go after Twitter trolls in his spare time. As for his current team, they seem to be confused by Durant’s apparent obsession with OKC as well.