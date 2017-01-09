Joey Harrington / Uproxx

This week, we return to Portland, Oregon, a city that has staked a well-deserved claim on the national culinary scene. Taking us on a tour of all that PDX restaurants have to offer is Portland-native Joey Harrington, former NFL quarterback for the Detroit Lions, and three-year starting quarterback for the Oregon Ducks. He’s a partner in Pearl Tavern — a new modern Pacific Northwest eatery that’s quickly making its mark on the city.

We asked Joey about Pearl Tavern, and what it offers the City of Roses: