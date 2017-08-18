A Costco run is incomplete without a stop at their food court. Let’s not pretend otherwise. There are numbers to back this up: The big box retailer is the 14th largest pizza chain in America, with just under 500 outlets nationwide. Want more proof? Costco sells over 100 million hot dogs every single year. That means they outsell all of America’s MLB baseball parks four times over. Which, okay, baseball has a season and Costco is open year-round. But still, that’s enough hot dogs for one in every three Americans.
Why is this so? The bulk king has the perfect balance of low prices, fast service, and palatability. Their hot dog and refillable soda has been the same price for 27 straight years. And $1.50 for that combo is hard to beat anywhere. Also, shopping for food that comes in massive boxes is soul sucking and a little food is sure to help revive you.
Over the years, Costco has added gooey pizza, chicken bakes, churros, and more not-particularly-healthy picks to their menu. But what’s the best item to snag from the Costco Food Court? We had to answer that question because, well, we all go there. Deep down, we all crave those sloppy slices of pizza, over-sized Hot Pocket knock offs, and salty water dogs.
A few caveats here. We’re not including trial dishes like the bowls of chili that are at some locations right now. Even though — Costco hack alert! — you can now make your own chili dogs at those locations. Still, they don’t make the list if they aren’t nationwide.
Okay, so let’s dive into a definitive ranking of the menu items at Costco’s food courts nationwide. Y’all can disagree with us in the comments.
This is an important post Zach. Thank you.
This is important food!
Not nearly as manic as the previous Rankings author but far more accurate. Also, putting chili on something is the only time I’ll tolerate the use of “Life hack”. Thanks for the tip. Zach!
The Costco chili isn’t terrible, especially on the hot dog. I was pleasantly surprised.
Churros are the food of gods. The ranking is an affront to my religion I demand satisfaction. In form of a churro. Wrapped in another churro.
But the number one is the number one. The hot dog can’t be beat and I’ve driven to that giant store on my lunch breaks just for that purpose.
Big shoes to fill, Zach. Great article, though!
I think if the churro already came with chocolate for dipping, it would come in higher.
I’ve 100% used Costco for lunch breaks many times.
I would have put the beef brisket dead last based on my most recent experience. It was so greasy I couldn’t eat more than two bites without feeling sick. And I wasn’t about to stand back in that 35+ person line for a refund. You win the day, Costco. But I’ll beat you yet.
yeah beef brisket is like the SPAM of Costco
I like the slaw. But it’s flawed.
You can also order and pay for food court food when you check out and pick it up at the food court sand line! Maybe refunds too??
CostCo has the distinction of having made a bbq beef sandwich that is definitely not bbq(is there even liquid smoke involved, nevermind real smoke? dubious) and is probably sweeter than any of the desserts on the menu. It deserves to be ranked lower. Anything else on this list probably is close to where it belongs, though I should note that the Polish hot dog is replaced by an Italian sausage with peppers(that’s pretty good, at least at mine) in some markets, and not everyone has the gelato yet.
I heard brats were out there too. Or is that the Italian sausage?
I had a costco guy drop my entire supreme pizza on the floor because he tried to pull it out of the cooking contraption with just the pole part of the pizza picker upper because the flat part broke off. He looked right at me before he did it too. The look said “we both know how this is going to end but I’m doing it anyway” and the pizza fell right on the floor. Like immediately. Then he said “I’m sorry but we’re closed so I can’t make you another one.”