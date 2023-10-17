Meat Church Dr. Pepper BBQ Sauce Meat Church’s Dr. Pepper BBQ Sauce is a Texas-inspired tangy sweet sauce. It’s dark and ketchup-heavy, sure. But it’s also classically smooth, sweet, tangy, and just spicy enough to grab your attention. Ingredients: 12 oz. Dr. Pepper

2 cups ketchup

1 cup brown sugar

1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp. Meat Church Holy Cow Seasoning (or any chili and garlic salt BBQ spice rub)

1 tbsp. coarse black pepper

1 tsp. crushed red pepper A quick note on ingredients. If you can find the real-deal Texas Dr. Pepper made with pure cane sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup, use that. It’ll make for a slightly deeper flavor. That said, not using it won’t make or break this recipe. What You’ll Need: Small pot

Whisk

Jar (for storage) Method: Add all ingredients to a small pot and bring to a slow simmer while whisking together.

Allow to simmer for 20-25 minutes or until the sauce is thick and sticky but still thin enough to spread with a brush.

Cool and store in a jar.

Bottom Line on the Meat Chruch Dr. Pepper BBQ Sauce: This is classic BBQ sauce from top to bottom. It’s wonderfully balanced between sweet, tangy, umami, and spicy. It’s thick and lush. It tastes exactly how you want a quintessential tomato-based BBQ sauce to taste with real depth. Best Uses: Chicken (whole, quarters, wings)

Pork (ribs, chops, pulled)

Beef ribs

Bison ribs South Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce This is an iconic South Carolina Mustard BBQ sauce from the famed Lillie’s of Charleston via Southern Living. While this BBQ sauce has its fans and detractors, one thing you cannot deny is that it’s bold, unique, and tangy AF.

Ingredients: 2 cups yellow mustard

0.5 cups light brown sugar

0.5 cups honey

0.5 cups apple cider vinegar

Pinch of cayenne pepper

Black pepper (to taste) The best part of this ingredient list is that it’s super easy to source and cheap. Yellow mustard is only a couple of bucks, and you’ll be left with a lot of great sauce. What You’ll Need: Small pot

Whisk

Jar (for storage) Method: Whisk ingredients together in a small pot over medium heat.

Bring to a very low simmer and let just simmer for 10 minutes, stirring often.

Remove from heat, cool, and store in a jar. Bottom Line on the South Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce: I’m a big defender of South Carolina Mustard BBQ sauce. It’s a nice change from the overly sweet and tomato ketchup sauces that are on, like, everything else constantly (after judging a BBQ competition, I can assure you that cooks fall back on classic ketchup-based sauces too much). The best part of this sauce is that it’s boldly mustard-forward while still offering that tange and sweetness from a classic BBQ sauce. There’s complexity here that sings on the palate while waking it up. It’s exciting. Best Uses: Chicken (all)

Pork (all)

Duck (all)

Whitefish (halibut, cod, sea bass)

Shrimp/Prawns/Crawfish

Eggs (smoke hard, deviled)

Big Bob Gibson’s Alabama White BBQ Sauce Big Bob Gibson’s Alabama White BBQ Sauce is legendary. Alabama White BBQ Sauce is also a huge outlier in the BBQ sauce world. It’s way more tartar sauce-adjacent than anything else on the list. Moreover, the use of mayo means that when basting with this sauce, you’re adding a lot of wonderful fats to the meat — a big advantage this sauce has over tomato-based ones. Ingredients: 1.5 cups mayonnaise

0.5 cups white vinegar

0.25 cups apple juice

2 tsp. horseradish

2 tsp. coarse ground black pepper

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. dry mustard

0.5 tsp. cayenne If you’re making this with mayonnaise, you kind of have to use Duke’s. It’s the best mayo, for one, but it’s also just the right flavor for any Alabama White. What You’ll Need: Mixing bowl

Whisk Method: Combine all ingredients in a bowl and whisk until fully integrated.

Refrigerate for at least an hour before using the BBQ sauce.

Bottom Line on the Big Bob Gibson’s Alabama White BBQ Sauce: This is probably my favorite sauce on the list. It’s very tangy, fatty, and full of goodness. It’s super lush and very tartar reminiscent, which hits my nostalgia receptors as a person who grew up in the Pacific Northwest and has very strong opinions about good tartar sauce. Best Uses: Chicken (all)

Turkey (all)

Pork (loin, tenderloin, chops, cheeks, ham)

Salmon

Cod

Corn

Slaw TikTok Kansas City BBQ Sauce There are a gazillion ways to go BBQ sauce-wise on TikTok. So I decided to dial it into a single category: Kansas City. Kansas City BBQ sauce is made for ribs and is likely the sauce you’ll know best. It’s ketchup/tomato-based and has a zingy sweet vibe.

Ingredients: 1 14-oz. can of crushed tomatoes

1 cup ketchup

1 cup light brown sugar

0.5 cup molasses

0.5 cup apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp. paprika

2 tsp. black pepper course grind

2 tsp. chili powder

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. mustard powder

1 tsp. Kosher salt What You’ll Need: Small pot

Whisk

Jar (for storage) Method: Add all ingredients to a small pot and whisk while on medium heat.

Once the ingredients are completely integrated, allow the sauce to simmer over very low for at least 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Once dark and thick, the sauce is done. Cool, pour into a jar, and store in the fridge. Bottom Line on the TikTok Kansas City BBQ Sauce: Yeah, this is Kansas City BBQ sauce. It’s very sweet, tangy, and has a slight chili spice. Is it worth making on your own though? Sure. You can adjust the spiciness and sweetness to your palate at home whereas a lot of store-bought versions will be sickly sweet. Best Uses: Pork (ribs, pulled, loin, chops)

Beef (ribs, pulled, burger patties)

Bison (ribs, pulled, burger patties)

Chicken (quarters, wings)

Turkey (legs, wings, necks)

Lamb (chopped)

Korean BBQ Sauce This is an amalgam of Roy Choi’s Kogi BBQ Sauce (that you can buy on store shelves nationwide) and classic Korean BBQ Sauce recipes that you find all over the internet. Ingredients: 1 cup soy sauce

0.5 cup water

0.5 cup apple juice

2 cloves crushed garlic

1 inch grated ginger

0.5 cup pureed apple

0.25 cups gochujang

0.25 cups distilled white vinegar

0.25 cups maple syrup

0.25 cups molasses

1 tbsp. sesame oil

1 tsp. orange juice

1 tsp. lime juice

1 tsp. fish sauce What You’ll Need: Small pot

Whisk

Jar (for storage) Method: Add the ginger, garlic, and apple puree to the small pot and hit with high heat. Once fragrant (no more than a minute), add the rest of the ingredients and lower the heat to medium.

Simmer the sauce for at least 15 minutes — stirring occasionally — until it starts to thicken.

Cool and store in a jar in the fridge.

Bottom Line on the Korean BBQ Sauce: This is the saltiest sauce on the list by a mile. It’s balanced with great spicy notes from the ginger and gochujang with a hint of funk and sesame. It’s very complex and has just the right amount of sweetness. Though, I might add a bit more molasses to my next batch (maybe double it). Best Uses: Pork (all)

Beef (ribs, chuck, brisket)

Bison (ribs, brisket)

Chicken (all)

Turkey (all)

Duck (all)

Goose (all)

Salmon

Goat (ribs) Zach’s Spicy Apple Bourbon BBQ Sauce This is a non-tomato-based BBQ sauce. It’s a classic dark brown sauce that’s apple and onion-based (the caramelized onion helps it pop) that’s accented with bourbon, plenty of sweetness, and a fresh chili spiciness. It takes a little longer to cook than some of the others but is 100% worth the little bit of extra effort.

Ingredients: 1 apple (peeled and grated)

Half of yellow onion (peeled and grated)

1 jalapeno (de-seeded and finely diced) — use a habanero if you want hotter heat

1 cup apple cider (freshly pressed)

1 cup bourbon

0.5 cups molasses

0.5 cups apple cider vinegar

0.5 cups brown sugar

1 tbsp. garlic powder

1 tbsp. smoked paprika

1 tsp. turmeric

1 tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. beef stock concentrate

Pinch of cinnamon

Pinch of cayenne

1 tsp. neutral oil What You’ll Need: Medium pot

Small pot

Box grater

Peeler

Whisk

Fine mesh strainer

Jar (for storage) Method: Peel and grate the apple and onion. Warm the oil in a medium pot and add the apple and onion. Cook until the onion starts to brown, about 10 to 15 minutes.

Add the bourbon, apple cider, vinegar, and molasses to the pot and stir until fully integrated.

Add the rest of the ingredients and bring to a slow simmer. Allow to simmer for 20 minutes.

Strain the sauce through a sine mesh strainer into another small pot. Use a wooden spoon to make sure to push all the liquid through.

Return the small pot to the heat and allow to simmer another 15 minutes or so until the sauce is reduced by half and nicely thickened.

Cool, pour into a jar, and store in the fridge. Bottom Line on the Zach’s Spicy Apple Bourbon BBQ Sauce: This is a sticky, sweet, spicy, and tangy sauce that sticks with you. It’ll force you to get licking those fingers! The onion creates a meaty/umami base to the sweet apple and spicy bourbon with a good sense of classic BBQ sauce notes. It’s everything you want in a non-tomato-based BBQ sauce. Best Uses: Pork (all)

Chicken (all)

Turkey (all)

Duck (all)

Goose (all)

Lamb (ribs, leg)

Salmon

Scallops