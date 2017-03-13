Uproxx

Welcome to EAT THIS CITY, your tour of the best restaurants in one of our favorite cities, as chosen by a world-class chef, celebrity, or local hero.

This week, we’re returning to the city that never sleeps to meet with renowned restaurateur and founder/ CEO of the restaurant development company Blau + Associates, Elizabeth Blau. A James Beard Award nominee, Blau’s client list includes New York’s beloved Rainbow Room and the esteemed Ritz Carlton Hotels and Resorts, while her personal projects include farm-to-table concept Honey Salt, and steakhouse Andiron Steak & Sea, both opened in partnership with her husband, chef Kim Canteenwalla, as well as Italian comfort food haven Buddy V’s Ristorante, opened in partnership with with TV’s Cake Boss Buddy Valastro.

In short: Blau keeps busy! You might also recognize her from her appearances as a judge on Food Network’s Iron Chef America, the Martha Stewart Show, and the Travel Channel. A big believer in giving back to the community, she also supports the local organization Three Square— Southern Nevada’s only food bank dedicated to creating the most complete solution to the problem of hunger — where she serves as the Culinary Council Chair.

Needless to say, we’re thrilled to have Blau as our guide to Las Vegas’ culinary scene! Let’s check out her fifteen favorite food experiences in Sin City!