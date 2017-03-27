Chef Lorena Garcia Shares Her Favorite Food Experiences In Miami, Florida

03.27.17 13 mins ago

Uproxx

Welcome to EAT THIS CITY, your tour of the best restaurants in one of our favorite cities, as chosen by a world-class chef, celebrity, or local hero.

This week for Eat This City, we return to Miami, Florida, where Chef Lorena Garcia will take us on a whirlwind tour of the city’s culinary hotspots. You probably recognize Chef Garcia; she’s a restaurateur, author, producer, and tv personality who has appeared on Top Chef Masters, Top Chef All Stars, NBC’s Food Fighters, The Talk, The Chew, and The Today Show. Kids recognize her too: she’s a producer on Nickelodeon Latin America’s Food Hunters, and has appeared on Toni, la Chef, on which she also serves as a consulting producer.

Flying into Miami? Lorena Garcia Cocina, which opened in 2011, offers a healthier take on traditional Latin meals. Travelers to Atlanta International Airport can sample tapas and drinks at Lorena Garcia Tapas, too. Her third location, Tapas Y Cocina, opened in September of last year in Dallas/Ft. Worth Airport. This spring, high rollers can check out Chica, serving up Latin-inspired lunches, dinners, and weekend brunches, at Las Vegas’ famed Venetian.

If you’re not traveling to any of these cities soon, you can still sample Chef Garcia’s dishes — Lorena Garcia’s New Latin Classics: Fresh Ideas for Favorite Dishes spins classic Latin cuisine and adds surprising accents. Lorena Garcia’s New Taco Classics will up your Taco Game too. Some people need that sort of assist.

