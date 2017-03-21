Uproxx

Welcome to EAT THIS CITY, your tour of the best restaurants in one of our favorite cities, as chosen by a world-class chef, celebrity, or local hero.

This week we’re meeting in San Antonio, Texas, where Chef Jason Dady will be our guide to River City’s culinary scene. We couldn’t ask for a more intrepid leader — Jason’s mantra in the kitchen is “explore your palate,” and it’s a principle that not only holds true in the restaurants we’ll be visiting, but his own work as well.

If you’re remembering the Alamo and want to try some of Dady’s food, you’ll find flavors to please every palate — whether it’s family-style Tuscan Italian at Tre Trattoria and house-made pastas and wood-fired pizzas at Tre Enoteca, or classic Texas BBQ at Two Bros. BBQ Market and B&D Ice House. If seafood is more your style, try the oysters, crawfish, and lobster rolls at Shuck Shack, and wash it down with a cocktail or an ice-cold beer.

Really getting into the spirit of discovery? Try The DUK Truck, “Dady’s Underground Kitchen” — a roving extension of Chef Dady’s restaurants, trackable only by social media.

With all of this on his plate, he’s still found the time to appear on The Today Show, the Cooking Channel, and Fox Morning News and to co-found the San Antonio Chefs Coalition, which “has raised thousands of dollars for young culinary students and local charities.”