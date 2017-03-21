Chef Jason Dady Shares His Favorite Food Experiences In San Antonio, Texas

03.21.17 1 hour ago

Uproxx

Welcome to EAT THIS CITY, your tour of the best restaurants in one of our favorite cities, as chosen by a world-class chef, celebrity, or local hero.

This week we’re meeting in San Antonio, Texas, where Chef Jason Dady will be our guide to River City’s culinary scene. We couldn’t ask for a more intrepid leader — Jason’s mantra in the kitchen is “explore your palate,” and it’s a principle that not only holds true in the restaurants we’ll be visiting, but his own work as well.

If you’re remembering the Alamo and want to try some of Dady’s food, you’ll find flavors to please every palate — whether it’s family-style Tuscan Italian at Tre Trattoria and house-made pastas and wood-fired pizzas at Tre Enoteca, or classic Texas BBQ at Two Bros. BBQ Market and B&D Ice House. If seafood is more your style, try the oysters, crawfish, and lobster rolls at Shuck Shack, and wash it down with a cocktail or an ice-cold beer.

Really getting into the spirit of discovery? Try The DUK Truck, “Dady’s Underground Kitchen” — a roving extension of Chef Dady’s restaurants, trackable only by social media.

With all of this on his plate, he’s still found the time to appear on The Today Show, the Cooking Channel, and Fox Morning News and to co-found the San Antonio Chefs Coalition, which “has raised thousands of dollars for young culinary students and local charities.”

Around The Web

TAGSeat this cityFOODSAN ANTONIOTRAVEL
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 4 days ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 week ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 months ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP