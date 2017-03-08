Christopher Campbell, Unsplash

Spriiiiinnnng breeeeeeaaaak (Woo!) is nearly upon us. Millions of people are going to travel in March and April for a couple weeks of bacchanal. Millions more will travel for a little quiet time nature. Whatever your intentions, we just want you to do something. Because if Spring Breakers taught us anything, it’s that you aren’t living unless you’re holding up Gucci Mane with m16s.

Lonely Planet recently published their list of the top ten spring break destinations for Americans in 2017. We’ve taken the liberty to parse the list for you and offer up some our favorite reasons for hitting all of these seriously awesome locales. So enjoy the list. Get inspired. Drink responsibly. Test your drugs. And have a good do it up like Alien.

A24

THE BIG ISLAND, HAWAI’I — USA

Shutterstock

There’s a long list of reasons to hit Hawaii right now. It’s the end of the high season so you can probably snag a deal. There’s a burgeoning food scene that signals a return to Hawaiian roots. There’s the Merrie Monarch Festival in Hilo every spring to celebrate all things hula and Hawaiian culture — in which the city gives over to an all out street party for three days.

Oh, and there’s breathtaking nature to explore.

WHISTLER, BRITISH COLUMBIA — CANADA

Shutterstock

March is when the heaviest part of Whistler’s ski season is winding down. You can likely get a cheap room and might even find a deal on a slope pass. And if skiing isn’t your thing, Vancouver is a short drive away and offers an amazing food, art, and bar scene in one of Canada’s greatest cities. Plus there’s the nation’s 150th anniversary to celebrate.