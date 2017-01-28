HAPPY DECEMBER! I thought I would kick it off with a #transformationpicture ❤️ Left – a couple of years ago on Christmas Eve 😟 Right – last Sunday 😊 Size 24/26 to an 8/10 all in one year. I have finally DONE it. It was literally the battle of my life. I could never understand why food controlled me! Why could I not refuse it or change?! My mentality let me down. I lived years of the viscous cycle; extreme diet or alllll the food. 😥 14 GCSE's, 5 A A level's, a joint honours law degree, a successful career – NO problem! Control what I put in my gob – THE problem of my life. It seemed absolutely impossible and was literally my destroyer. At 25 years old I knew I had to change or I would spent the rest of my life overweight. It brought me to tears too often. I wasn't depressed, I had a great life otherwise, when alone or looking in the mirror I just genuinely thought why? Why am I doing this to myself?! It is ONLY food. But it's not only food when you're basically addicted, when you're so mentally and emotionally reliant on food, when you think bad food makes you feel good. Now I know it IS only food, it's not magic. That took A LOT of work to believe that. If you LOVE food you'll always have those little mental battles. You CAN change and win those battles the majority of your days. ❤️ I hate when slim people say it's simple; eat less, move more, 3 healthy meals a day blahblah. That is SO patronising and frustrating. Completely rewiring your mind and changing your habits is the furthest from simple you can get. I joined @slimmingworld for the FOURTH time 6 stone heavier than the 1st time I joined. I was embarrassed, upset, frustrated but also motivated. Time doesn't wait for nobody. Procrastination has no place in your life regarding your health and happiness. You won't see the end for a very long time. Did I join last May and think I'd be a size 8 and weigh half my start weight?! NO! That would have sounded like nonsense to the old me. I promise you with all my heart you are capable, fight the old you in your mind every single day, make new habits. Your dream life is waiting for you. Remember willpower is like a muscle, the more you use it, the stronger it gets ❣
Your wedding day is, aside from the day you have kids or the day that the vending machine gives you two cokes for the price of one, one of the most important days of your life. So it makes sense that anyone getting married would want to look their very best — different for every person — as they walk down the aisle.
For Jennifer Ginley from Liverpool, walking down the aisle while obese was an impossible thought. It was so terrible, in fact, that she didn’t even let her boyfriend propose to her while she weighed 270 pounds.
#throwbackthursday My summer holidays exactly one year apart. ☀️ In the left picture I had already been on SW one month, I had lost 1 stone and felt great! I started at a size 24/26 and was excited on that holiday as I was more 22/24. The picture on the right is me 1 month after hitting target! I had lost 9 stone 1.5 lb in one year and felt amazing!! I went on holiday with a case full of size 8 and 10 clothes and wore a bikini for the first time in years!! 😄 I've been proud of myself every single step of the way. I can't tell you how important I feel that aspect is. The whole world sees the effects of your weight loss and your nearest and dearest will be proud of you. Only YOU although will know the real change and feel the affects of it everyday as it's all in the mind. Become a stronger person everyday, a person you can be proud of. I've achieved many things in my life but without doubt this weight loss makes me more proud than all of that put together. When food is your thing, you weakness, your emotional crutch, whatever, it is hard to find a way out as everyone has to eat. At my lowest points I thought the only way to change was rule out food. I would calorie count to barely nothing, do slimfast, lighterlife and cambridge weight plan. As a student I spend so much money on horrid meal replacement plans. 😔 SW gave me back my life, it made my trust myself with real food and it made me know that I am truly capable of anything I put my mind too. It's not easy. I lost this weight naturally with only diet, no exercise. The old me told myself that weren't possible, the old me doubted these types of transformation pictures. Simply because it was another affirmation that I was still too weak, I was still unable to achieve the same. I joined SW four times, I've failed countless times, NEVER GIVE UP ON YOU! I never fully enjoyed anything before, my weight was always an issue holding me back. The happiness I live now is indescribable and it's all because I fight that old me everyday. It's not easy but it is possible. I always remember two things – it's only food, it's not magical AND willpower is like a muscle the more you use it, the stronger it gets. You CAN do it ❤
