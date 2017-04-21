The Dark Backstory Behind The World's Most Expensive Coffee

04.20.17

Starbucks

Starbucks recently unveiled one of their limited edition, over-the-top, crazy concoctions that usually have enough food coloring to cause a chemical imbalance. With this latest attempt, the worldwide coffee giant was probably hoping that the sheer outlandishness of the idea would do their marketing for them, and for the most part that’s true. Customers have been posting pictures and commenting on the drink as soon as they tried it upon release. Unfortunately, the reason customers were trying it was mostly out of curiosity and feedback has been mixed at best and abysmal at worst.

Fortunately, though, Starbucks has a veritable army of employees to support the company’s crazy products and show public support for the pink drink.

