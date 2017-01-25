“Ah, ah, ah! Wait for the creme!”
If you saw the 2009 film Inglourious Basterds, you probably remember it for it’s wide range of iconic moments. There’s the scene when the audience gets a chance to see the “Bear Jew” for the first time, the scene when Shosanna Dreyfus (played by Melanie Laurent) hides in the basement of a farmhouse to avoid being caught by Hans Landa (in an Academy Award-winning performance by Christophe Waltz) and the infamous strudel scene where Landa and Shoshana finally come face to face.
Wait for the cream.