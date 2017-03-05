Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Amy Jo Johnson will forever be the only true Pink Ranger thanks to her role in the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers on Fox. Many have come since her time in the role back in the mid-90s, but she has not forgotten her place. Johnson is a filmmaker now, promoting her film The Space Between — you might remember her Power Rangers-inspired celebration for hitting her funding goal on Indiegogo — but she still found some time to drop in on the latest teenagers with attitudes charged with defending the planet.

While current Power Rangers stars Dacre Montgomery, Ludi Lin, and Naomi Scott (the new Pink Ranger) were taking part in some PR interviews, Johnson dropped in for a surprise session. The trio was a little overwhelmed at first, as you can see in the clip, but soon came around to take on Johnson’s questions. Aside from questions about the differences between the old and new Power Rangers, Johnson was curious if the impact for children would be the same as it was when the original series hit the airwaves.

Had the pleasure of chatting with the new rangers yesterday! @naomigscott @dacremontgomery @ludilin #powerrangers #powerrangersmovie go to: @atothedoublej on Facebook to watch video! A post shared by Amy Jo Johnson (@atothedoublej) on Mar 3, 2017 at 6:02am PST

Lin took on the question, pointing out some of the interactions the cast has already had with fans and sharing his hopes that the older fans will join the newer fans in enjoying the new film. This seemed up in the air when news spread that the original cast wasn’t asked to be involved with the new film, but the latest trailers have attempted to appeal to the tone of the original show.