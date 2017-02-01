The Best Kids' Cartoons Of The '90s

Hey Now, The ‘Shrek’ Honest Trailer Doubles As An Amazing Smash Mouth Parody

02.01.17 57 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

SomeBODY once told me Honest Trailers would parody Smash Mouth with their Shrek honest trailer. Hey now, the newest send-up from Screen Junkies is going to make us waffles. Well, maybe not, but Screen Junkies is wrapping up their “Fan Appreciation Month” with the movie which received the most votes from their fanbase. A fanbase which — as we noted in the Space Jam post — is clearly chock-full of ’90s kids and millennials who are nostalgic about Mike Myers (who’s still doing great) brogue-ing it up with that one voice he does.

The honest trailer covers several facets, including the original voice acting from Chris Farley, unclear moral, and how it parodies Disney tropes while also falling back on those selfsame tropes. But, more importantly, they parody “All Star” by Smash Mouth with a new version that ends with, “And if you think we’re unfair, go support them at your county fair.”

You hear that, Smash Mouth lead singer Guy Fieri? Ya burnt.

TAGSHONEST TRAILERSPARODYSCREEN JUNKIESSHREKsmash mouth

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 months ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP