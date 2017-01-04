‘Rogue One’ Editors Reveal Which Scenes Were Added In The Reshoots

Disney / Lucasfilm

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story exceeded all opening weekend box office estimates and became the third highest-grossing movie of 2016 after only two weeks in theaters, not bad considering the laughable boycott and pessimism over the reshoots last June. Many scenes from the trailers didn’t make the final cut, which you can see in this compilation.

Now two of Rogue One‘s editors — John Gilroy and Colin Goudie — have revealed scenes added during the reshoots. In a lengthy interview with Yahoo! UK, they reiterate the reshoots were planned well in advance and they shot down the rumor about a 4-hour cut of the film existing in storage. According to Goudie, the first assembly was “maybe 10 minutes longer” than the theatrical cut.

So what was added during the reshoots anyway? Gilroy and Goudie explain: